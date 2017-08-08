Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) meeting

• Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) meeting, first & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library

Date: 
Repeats every month on the third Monday 17 times .
Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:00am
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 11:00am
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 11:00am
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:00am
Monday, December 18, 2017 - 11:00am
Monday, January 15, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, February 19, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, March 19, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, May 21, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, June 18, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, July 16, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, August 20, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, September 17, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, October 15, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, November 19, 2018 - 11:00am
Monday, December 17, 2018 - 11:00am

Upcoming Events

  • 08/08/2017 - 12:00pm
    • Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • 08/08/2017 - 5:30pm
    • Laurel Democratic Club, Dinner 2nd Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., meeting 6:15 p.m., Owl Cafe (No Dec. meeting)
  • 08/09/2017 - 12:00pm
    • Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • 08/09/2017 - 7:00pm
    • Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • 08/09/2017 - 7:30pm
    Wednesday, August 9 Laurel High School Mandatory Parent/Guardian Meeting, 7 p.m., Laurel High School Auditorium for all fall school sports
Click here to see more!

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.