“The first thing we do when we are planning the budget is put everything on the table,” said Laurel Schools’ Supt. Linda Filpula Tuesday. “It helps us prioritize our needs and see where we stand.”

With money needed to keep current services and staff in place, the district is going to the voters and asking for a perpetual mill levy. The Elementary District requires $$440,000 or 9.69 mills to meet classroom size and staff accreditation standards. The High School District is seeking 4.18 mills or $187,118.

The amount of each mill and its impact on homeowners varies based on the tax base. That will likely continue to increase with new housing expected. As new homes are built within the Laurel school district boundaries, taxes will go down. School enrollment is likewise expected to continue to increase.

The total amount taxed would be about $18.73 per year for homes with a taxable value of $100,000. The taxable value is less than market value. Tax payers should check their tax statements for more information.

The monies requested are considered over-base funds, according to the superintendent.

“It’s funding beyond what we get from the state and federal government,” she said. So far, the state legislature is keeping funding for schools at about the current level, although that could change before the end of the session at the end of April.

Laurel receives $68,000 from the Department of Public Health and Human Services for pre-employment transition services. That funding pays for staffing and may be cut.

The federal government’s proposed budget would cut even more from schools.

While funding is insecure, student numbers continue to rise.

From 2007 to 2016, the student population grew by 219 students with 181 of those kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. The high school has increased by 38 students, according to the superintendent.

“The bottleneck is at the middle school level now, but we need to continue to plan for the future of the facilities, staffing and technology,” Filpula said.

As students begin going paperless, the district needs more internet bandwidth for all class levels to participate.

Voters will also have the opportunity to select three trustees. Incumbents Dale Ahrens, Mike Longbottom and Roy Voss filed by the deadline and will appear on the ballot. Amy Lorash and Hope Ordorff filed after the deadline and are write-in candidates.