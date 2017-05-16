In tribute to Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Tuesday morning, Laurel Police Department officers, along with Laurel Volunteer Firefighters and EMTs, lined the S. 8th Ave. bridge Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Moore's body went past the bridge on Interstate 90 at about 2:30 p.m. in route to Billings, accompanied by a large contingent of peace officers from across the state.