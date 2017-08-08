Laurel Parent Support Group

• Laurel Parent Support Group, first Monday, second Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., West Elementary Library

Date: 
Repeats every month on the second Tuesday 16 times .
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, August 14, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, October 9, 2018 - 7:30pm
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 7:30pm

Upcoming Events

  • 08/08/2017 - 12:00pm
    • Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • 08/08/2017 - 5:30pm
    • Laurel Democratic Club, Dinner 2nd Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., meeting 6:15 p.m., Owl Cafe (No Dec. meeting)
  • 08/09/2017 - 12:00pm
    • Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • 08/09/2017 - 7:00pm
    • Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • 08/09/2017 - 7:30pm
    Wednesday, August 9 Laurel High School Mandatory Parent/Guardian Meeting, 7 p.m., Laurel High School Auditorium for all fall school sports
Click here to see more!

