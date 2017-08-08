Laurel Parent Support Group

• Laurel Parent Support Group, first Monday, second Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., West Elementary Library

Date: 
Repeats every month on the first Monday 16 times .
Monday, August 7, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, September 4, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, October 2, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, November 6, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, December 4, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, January 1, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, February 5, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, May 7, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, June 4, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, August 6, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, September 3, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, October 1, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, November 5, 2018 - 7:30pm

Upcoming Events

  • 08/08/2017 - 12:00pm
    • Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • 08/08/2017 - 5:30pm
    • Laurel Democratic Club, Dinner 2nd Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., meeting 6:15 p.m., Owl Cafe (No Dec. meeting)
  • 08/09/2017 - 12:00pm
    • Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • 08/09/2017 - 7:00pm
    • Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • 08/09/2017 - 7:30pm
    Wednesday, August 9 Laurel High School Mandatory Parent/Guardian Meeting, 7 p.m., Laurel High School Auditorium for all fall school sports
Click here to see more!

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.