A legislator and a lobbyist from Laurel were blindsided Tuesday during a hearing on Senate Bill 267, which would move the Montana Firefighters’ Memorial from Laurel to the Capitol grounds in Helena.

Neither Rep. Vince Ricci nor Jeff Laszloffy had known about the hearing until early Tuesday, although both made a showing on behalf of the city and the firefighters’ association. While a number of representatives from the fire fighting community, including chiefs, members of the Montana Firefighters Alliance and other organizations made emphatic requests to move the memorial, the only opponents to the bill were Rep. Ricci and Lazsloffy.

The bill was carried by Sen. Jill Cohenour from SD 42 in Helena. In introducing it, she noted that it would require some amendments and cost, but said, “This should be in a more centralized location. Laurel was unable to finish the memorial within a reasonable period of time.”

That refrain was repeated in the testimony of at least eight proponents, all whom have direct ties to the fire fighting community. One after another they aired concerns over Laurel’s progress on the memorial, poor communication with other agencies and lack of accounting of the funds that have been donated.

“We’ve been patiently waiting and waiting, ”said Leonard Lumdby on behalf of the Volunteer Fire Fighter’s Alliance. “We just want a memorial.”

In 2003, then Gov. Judy Martz signed House Bill 353 into law, designating Laurel as the official home of the Montana State Firefighters’ Memorial. The major sponsor was Laszloffy, who was serving as a representative to the Legislature from Laurel at the time.

Although work on the site hasn’t been completely stagnant over the past 14 years, there hasn’t been as much progress as anticipated by the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department Company. The plan was to recognize firefighters who died in service as well as those who served as firefighters for at least 20 years with a wall circling a tiled plaza containing the firefighters symbol, the Maltese Falcon. Besides the memorial wall, the plaza was to display flags, have several benches, a reflective pool with a fountain and several firefighter statues. The ambitious design was estimated to cost $500,000 in 2003.

Some of the work, including the cement work, flag poles and lighting have been installed. As Rep. Ricci told the committee Tuesday, “It would be a shame to let the work that’s been done go to waste.”

Laszloffy told the committee there was no excuse.

“The policy-makers haven’t been involved,” he said. “Although we just found out this morning about this bill, we hurriedly got together and uncovered the problem.”

He told the committee about the work that has already been completed and added, “it will be done by next session.”

Committee Chair Sen. Dee Brown decided to give Laurel one last chance before bringing the matter to a vote.

“We’d like to see the conceptual drawings, the budget and have an idea of how much money will be left,” she told the two men. They were given until Wednesday to produce the information.