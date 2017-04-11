The Executive Board of the MHSA opted to move the current 2017 State A-C Track and Field Meet from Missoula because of the uncertainty of completion of facility renovations. Current and predicted weather conditions make it impossible to determine the exact date of completion of the new track surface, and because of the size and scope of a state meet the Board deemed it necessary to make an immediate determination. Various Montana communities were highly cooperative in considering hosting the meet, and ultimately Laurel was chosen for the meet location on May 26-27, 2017.