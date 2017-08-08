• Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Laurel Hometown Troops
• Laurel Hometown Troops, first Thursday, 6:30 p.m., at Jaycee Hall, Riverside Park
Date:
Repeats every month on the first Thursday 16 times .Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 6:30pm
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 6:30pm
Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 6:30pm
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 6:30pm
Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 6:30pm
Thursday, January 4, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, March 1, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, May 3, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, June 7, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, July 5, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, August 2, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, September 6, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, October 4, 2018 - 6:30pm
Thursday, November 1, 2018 - 6:30pm
-
08/08/2017 - 12:00pm
-
08/08/2017 - 5:30pm• Laurel Democratic Club, Dinner 2nd Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., meeting 6:15 p.m., Owl Cafe (No Dec. meeting)
-
08/09/2017 - 12:00pm• Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
-
08/09/2017 - 7:00pm• Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
-
08/09/2017 - 7:30pmWednesday, August 9 Laurel High School Mandatory Parent/Guardian Meeting, 7 p.m., Laurel High School Auditorium for all fall school sports
