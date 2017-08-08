Laurel Home School Support Group

• Laurel Home School Support Group, second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.

Date: 
Repeats every month on the second Friday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Friday, August 11, 2017 - 3:00pm
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 3:00pm
Friday, October 13, 2017 - 3:00pm
Friday, November 10, 2017 - 3:00pm
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 3:00pm
Friday, January 12, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, February 9, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, April 13, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, May 11, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, June 8, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, July 13, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, August 10, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, September 14, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, October 12, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, November 9, 2018 - 3:00pm
Friday, December 14, 2018 - 3:00pm

