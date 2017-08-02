Laurel Democratic Club

• Laurel Democratic Club, Dinner 2nd Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., meeting 6:15 p.m., Owl Cafe (No Dec. meeting)

Date: 
Repeats every month on January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November on the second Tuesday 15 times .
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, August 14, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, October 9, 2018 - 5:30pm
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 5:30pm

Upcoming Events

  • 08/02/2017 - 7:00pm
    • Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • 08/04/2017 - 1:00pm
    • Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • 08/07/2017 - 12:00pm
    • Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • 08/07/2017 - 1:00pm
    • Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • 08/07/2017 - 1:30pm
    Al-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
Click here to see more!

Poll

Has this summer been hotter than last year here in Laurel?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.