Laurel Class of ‘62 luncheon

• Laurel Class of ‘62 luncheon, second Mondays, 11:30 am., Western Emporium, King Avenue West, 633-2491

Date: 
Repeats every month on the second Monday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 11:30am
Monday, September 11, 2017 - 11:30am
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 11:30am
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 11:30am
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 11:30am
Monday, January 8, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, February 12, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, April 9, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, May 14, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, June 11, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, July 9, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, August 13, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, September 10, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, October 8, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, November 12, 2018 - 11:30am
Monday, December 10, 2018 - 11:30am

