• Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex (LARC) meeting
• Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex (LARC) meeting, second Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Wood’s Powr-Grip, 908 West Main St., use the west entrance, everyone is welcome!
Date:
Repeats every month on the second Monday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .Monday, August 14, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, September 11, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, January 8, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, February 12, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, April 9, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, May 14, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, June 11, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, July 9, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, August 13, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, September 10, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, October 8, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, November 12, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, December 10, 2018 - 6:30pm
Upcoming Events
-
08/02/2017 - 7:00pm
-
08/04/2017 - 1:00pm• Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
-
08/07/2017 - 12:00pm• Laurel Home Group AA Meeting, Monday-Friday, 12 noon (closed), 8 p.m. (closed), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
-
08/07/2017 - 1:00pm• Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
-
08/07/2017 - 1:30pmAl-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
Poll
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads
We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Montana Best Times
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide
- Yellowstone Newspapers