Ladies of the GAR

• Ladies of the GAR, first Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., in homes

Date: 
Repeats every month on the first Tuesday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, August 7, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - 1:30pm
Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - 1:30pm

