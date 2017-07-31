Knights of Columbus Council #6455 meeting

• Knights of Columbus Council #6455 meeting, third Monday 7 p.m., St Anthony’s Parish Hall, 700 block of Third Ave.

Date: 
Repeats every month on the third Monday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Monday, July 17, 2017 - 7:00pm
Monday, August 21, 2017 - 7:00pm
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 7:00pm
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 7:00pm
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 7:00pm
Monday, December 18, 2017 - 7:00pm
Monday, January 15, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, February 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, March 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, May 21, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, June 18, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, July 16, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, August 20, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, September 17, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, October 15, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, November 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
Monday, December 17, 2018 - 7:00pm

