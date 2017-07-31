Joliet Clinic, evening immunization clinic

• Joliet Clinic, evening immunization clinic, third Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Date: 
Repeats every month on the third Wednesday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 6:00pm
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 6:00pm

Upcoming Events

  • 07/31/2017 - 1:00pm
    • Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • 07/31/2017 - 1:30pm
    Al-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
  • 08/01/2017 - 1:30pm
    • Ladies of the GAR, first Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., in homes
  • 08/02/2017 - 7:00pm
    • Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • 08/04/2017 - 1:00pm
    • Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Click here to see more!

Poll

What is your favorite part of the fair?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.