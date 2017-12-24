insurance

Published by admin on Thu, 12/21/2017 - 10:25am

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 87%
28/12/2017 (6 days)

Upcoming Events

  • Sunday, December 24, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, December 25, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, December 25, 2017 - 11:00am
    Alzheimer’s Support Group
    Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
  • Monday, December 25, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Alzheimer’s Support Group
    Every 4th Monday, 12 noon, Billings Clinic, 801 N. 29th St., Billings, 657-4773
  • Monday, December 25, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, December 25, 2017 - 1:30pm
    Al-Anon
    Al-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
Click here to see more!

Poll

Does the current weather forecast ruin your holiday plans?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.