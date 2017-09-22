Hurricane Laurel

A car careened west down the sidewalk in downtown Laurel from the 400 block of E. Main St. to the 200 block doing significant damage to buildings and cars at about 3 a.m. Friday morning. Beginning at Beartooth Veterinary Clinic where the driver took out a small tree, he continued on wiping out the Outlook’s newspaper machine before breaking a window and knocking out bricks in the wall at Witt’s Saddlery. The driver then crossed Pennsylvania Ave. and his destructive path damaged a number of cars on the lot at Auto Connection. After passing the Palace, staff there called Laurel Police. The car ended up across the street in front of State Wide Liquor after taking out the cement bus bench. According to witnesses, police officers had to tase the driver to subdue him.

