Hurricane Laurel

A car careened west down the sidewalk in downtown Laurel from the 400 block of E. Main St. to the 200 block doing significant damage to buildings and cars at about 3 a.m. Friday morning. Beginning at Beartooth Veterinary Clinic where the driver took out a small tree, he continued on wiping out the Outlook’s newspaper machine before breaking a window and knocking out bricks in the wall at Witt’s Saddlery. The driver then crossed Pennsylvania Ave. and his destructive path damaged a number of cars on the lot at Auto Connection. After passing the Palace, staff there called Laurel Police. The car ended up across the street in front of State Wide Liquor after taking out the cement bus bench. According to witnesses, police officers had to tase the driver to subdue him.
Upcoming Events
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 10:00amMondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 11:00amSecond & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 12:00pmEvery 4th Monday, 12 noon, Billings Clinic, 801 N. 29th St., Billings, 657-4773
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 1:00pmMondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 1:30pmAl-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
-
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 8:30am(Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting, United Methodist Church Basement, 652-7728
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
