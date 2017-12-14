huntin
Waterfowl Hunting
Hunt geese and ducks over cornfields & irrigation ditches on private land, located only 20 miles west of Billings near the Yellowstone River. Only 1 party of 1 to 4 hunters allowed on the property per day! Only $50 per day plus $25 for each additional hunter. Call John at 406-672-2423 or email jcodyhart@hotmail.com
Troy Built 28” Snowblower, like new, used once, $425. Call Dick @ 406-698-3996
Upcoming Events
Friday, December 15, 2017 - 1:00pmMondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Friday, December 15, 2017 - 7:00pmFirst & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
Saturday, December 16, 2017 - 1:00pmThird Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Sunday, December 17, 2017 - 10:00amSundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, December 18, 2017 - 10:00amMondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, December 18, 2017 - 10:00amThird Monday, 10 am., LDS Church
