Waterfowl Hunting

Hunt geese and ducks over cornfields & irrigation ditches on private land, located only 20 miles west of Billings near the Yellowstone River. Only 1 party of 1 to 4 hunters allowed on the property per day! Only $50 per day plus $25 for each additional hunter. Call John at 406-672-2423 or email jcodyhart@hotmail.com

12-14-2ta

Troy Built 28” Snowblower, like new, used once, $425. Call Dick @ 406-698-3996

12-14-2tp