House burns Friday afternoon

Published Friday, August 18, 2017

Outlook photo by Chris McConnell

A house on the 100 block of E. 5th Ave. burned Friday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. The house had an alley entrance and the occupants had left shortly before smoke started billowing out of the residence. Laurel Police, Fire and Ambulance personnel responded.

