3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath, double garage, no pets, non-smoking unit, $1000 + deposit + utilities. Call Ryan at A Haus of Realty 406-671-4444
Upcoming Events

  • Friday, January 5, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, January 5, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Laurel Jaycees meeting
    First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or laureljaycees.org
  • Saturday, January 6, 2018 - 3:00pm
    Laurel Federated Women’s Club
    1st Saturday (except June, July, Aug. & Sept.), 3 p.m., at the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, 108 E. Main Street
  • Sunday, January 7, 2018 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, January 8, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, January 8, 2018 - 11:00am
    Alzheimer’s Support Group
    Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
