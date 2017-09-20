In honor of their sacrifice

Laurel’s American Legion Post #123 member Tom Pike, assisted by Ed Holmes, reads about the meaning of the table set for one during a ceremony honoring those who were held Prisoners of War or were reported Missing in Action during their service in wartime at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Friday. Robert Camp, Theodore Dolney and Willard Page were POWs who are buried at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Harry Harper McLane who was also a POW has a memorial headstone at the cemetery, as does Alan Ashall, who served in Vietnam and was Missing in Action.