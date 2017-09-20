In honor of their sacrifice
Laurel’s American Legion Post #123 member Tom Pike, assisted by Ed Holmes, reads about the meaning of the table set for one during a ceremony honoring those who were held Prisoners of War or were reported Missing in Action during their service in wartime at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Friday. Robert Camp, Theodore Dolney and Willard Page were POWs who are buried at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Harry Harper McLane who was also a POW has a memorial headstone at the cemetery, as does Alan Ashall, who served in Vietnam and was Missing in Action.
Upcoming Events
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 10:00amMondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 11:00amSecond & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 12:00pmEvery 4th Monday, 12 noon, Billings Clinic, 801 N. 29th St., Billings, 657-4773
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 1:00pmMondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
-
Monday, October 23, 2017 - 1:30pmAl-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
-
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 8:30am(Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting, United Methodist Church Basement, 652-7728
