Responsible adult is needed for newsstand delivery in Laurel & Park City. Approx. 2 hrs Thursday mornings. Must be able to lift 50lbs or more and have reliable vehicle. Please contact Crystal or David at 406-628-4412 or stop by the Laurel Outlook at 415 E. Main in Laurel

