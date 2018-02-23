help

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, February 23, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Sunday, February 25, 2018 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, February 26, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, February 26, 2018 - 11:00am
    Alzheimer’s Support Group
    Second & fourth Monday 11 am., Big Horn Resort, 1801 Majestic Lane, 281-8455
  • Monday, February 26, 2018 - 12:00pm
    Alzheimer’s Support Group
    Every 4th Monday, 12 noon, Billings Clinic, 801 N. 29th St., Billings, 657-4773
  • Monday, February 26, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
