Published by admin on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 2:44pm

Upcoming Events

  • Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 11:00am
    Yellowstone County Republicans meeting
    First Mondays, 11 am., Owl Cafe, coffee and discussion, question and answer session, for more information call Agnes J. Otjen 628-4347
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 11:00am
    Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) meeting
    First & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 1:30pm
    Al-Anon
    Al-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
Poll

What is your favorite outdoor winter activity?
Skiing / Snowboarding
36%
Ice Skating
0%
Sledding
21%
Snowshoeing
7%
Snowball Fights
0%
Ice Fishing
36%
Total votes: 14

