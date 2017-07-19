DELIVER TODAY

Fish or Shop Tomorrow

Spend 6 hours delivering tourism papers to Billings locations on Wednesdays and spend the money on your fishing trips – or your woodworking projects or your garage sale purchases, or whatever you like! Reliable person with reliable transportation capable of lifting boxes is needed. Inquire at The Laurel Outlook, 415 E. Main. (406)628-4412.

7-20-tfa