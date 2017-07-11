Have you received your flu shot yet.

Primary tabs

Published by admin on Tue, 11/07/2017 - 3:28pm

Upcoming Events

  • Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Exchange Club
    Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org
  • Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Al-Anon
    Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Friday, November 10, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, November 10, 2017 - 3:00pm
    Laurel Home School Support Group
    Second Friday, 3 p.m. at Laurel Baptist Church, 109 W. First St.
Click here to see more!

Poll

Have you received your flu shot yet.

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.