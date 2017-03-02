Hannah Halvorson was selected as Montana’s top Middle Level Youth Volunteer, accepting the 2017 Prudential Spirit of Community Award program.

The award recognizes students active in volunteer work and community service.

As a state honoree she will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. for a series of national recognition events in May.

Halvorson plans to be a doctor when she grows up and she loves helping people. She is an eighth-grade student at Laurel Middle School and maintains a 4.0 G.P.A., as well as being a member of the LMS Honor Club. She loves math, Spanish and science.

Starting at nine years old, Halvorson got an early start in her volunteering avocation and helped raise over $1,500 dollars for goods to be donated.

“Do good things in the community, even simple tasks, to brighten someone’s day,” she said.

Halvorson is passionate about getting more youth her age involved in volunteering. Holding a door open for someone is a good place to start, she said.

She donated her time to a multitude of organizations and causes last year. From performing as Sparky the Fire

Dog at the fire station, to working on projects for Tumbleweed, the homeless and in-need youth advocacy non-profit; to cross-stitching for a fundraising; to volunteering full day’s at St. John’s (on a recommendation by social worker Debbie Diercks), she completed over 76 hours over two months. It was a very special summer, she said.

“I feel the more good people do,” she said. “The better things will be.”

Halvorson encourages kids of any age to get involved. It’s the best way she’s found to gain insight into the needs of the community and to learn while she shares her time. .

“Volunteering has opened my eyes to the world,” she said. “Shovel a neighbor’s driveway, talk to elderly neighbors; that is how I got started.”

Even with school and a full schedule Halvorson finds time to have a normal teenage girl’s life.

She goes on vacations, and many adventures, as she refers to them.

“I want to thank my parents and grandparents, Debbie Diercks, and the entire Laurel community, ” she said.

Halvorson will be recognized by the Laurel City Council during the regular meeting Tuesday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.