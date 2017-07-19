gs

Hwy 310 Fromberg behind Tomahawk Restaurant and Casino. Moving Sale. Everything must go! Furniture, fireplaces, appliances & much more. Friday thru Sunday. Food specials available.
Bob Stoltz Tool Sale!
219 W. Maryland, Laurel
Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd.
8am to Noon.
Moving Sale 1113 W. 4th St., Laurel
Thursday and Friday 8am to 2pm. Furniture, automotive stuff, shelves, toys, lots of misc.
209 West Ave. July 22nd 8am to 2pm
Westbrook Storage Unit #232 Sale
1524 Old Hwy 10 West, Laurel
July 21st and 22nd 8am to 5pm.
Lots of horns, license plates $1 each, beds, antique buffet, boys & girls 10-12 clothes, coats, boots, shoes, hats, cowboy hats & boots, western clothing, clothes are all nice. Just in time for school. Women's 2&3 x-large all in nice condition, mens green and orange safety vests, clothes x-large — 2xl, steel toed rubber boots new with liners, mens rain gear (new), kids match box cars 5 for $1. Also mens clothes large to 2x large, large dog house, black irrigation pipe large roll cheap. Come and look around. Follow signs with arrows.
45 Years of Gathering.
Westbrook Storage #14
Friday/Saturday, July 21& 22 8am to 4pm.
Everything Goes! Make an Offer!
Park City Community Garage Sale Day
Saturday Only July 22nd 8am to 4pm
Absolutely No Earlies!
37 homes/concessions stand for Mark Henckel scholarship
Maps given out over railroad tracks in town & at homes
Park City Fire Department doing a car wash at Sale
