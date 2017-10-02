Garage Sales

Family Church
(Family Christian Center)
Cabin Fever Garage Sale!
A Benefit for Family Medical Needs.
Tools, household items, books, and clothing.
Saturday, Feb. 18th at 8:00 am to 2:00 pm
1002 3rd Ave.
Laurel, MT
2-9-2ta

