G2

Published by admin on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 10:09am

505 Roundhouse Dr. 1 Day Only! Saturday 8am — 4pm. Kimball organ, electronics, jewelry, toys, household items, aerator/disc for garden tractor, leaf blower, camping equipment, baby items, lots more!
6-22-1tp

712 8th Ave. Spruce Grove Community Room. Friday 8am — 5pm, Sat. 8-? Treadmill, microwave, lots more.
6-22-1tp

Huge Moving Sale 1055 Tracy Way, Laurel. Sat. June 24, 8am — 4pm. Miss Me & Ugg items, antiques, furniture, tools, etc.
6-22-1tp

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 100%
26/06/2017 (3 days)

Poll

Do you approve of the city locking up the buildings in Riverside Park?
Yes
56%
No
44%
Total votes: 27

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.