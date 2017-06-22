G1

Published by admin on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 10:09am

2645 S. Ramshorn Dr. Thurs. 2pm — 6pm, Fri./Sat. 8am — 3pm. Women’s and kids clothes, toys, household items & lots of misc.
6-22-1tp

HUGE 6 FAMILY YARD SALE
408 5th Ave.
Thurs. 5pm — 9pm, Fri. 8am — 4pm and Sat. 8am-1pm in front yard
Generator, tools, clothes, camping, household, and so much more!!

Laurel Federated Woman’s Club Garage Sale 616 6th Ave.
Friday, June 23, 9am — 3pm, Sat. 9-noon. Variety of items.
6-22-1tp

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 100%
26/06/2017 (3 days)

Poll

Do you approve of the city locking up the buildings in Riverside Park?
Yes
56%
No
44%
Total votes: 27

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.