Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2564

• Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2564, fourth Tuesday, 7 p.m., Eagles Hall, 313 W. Main, 628-4503

Date: 
Repeats every month on the fourth Tuesday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, July 24, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 7:00pm
Tuesday, December 25, 2018 - 7:00pm

Upcoming Events

  • 07/31/2017 - 1:00pm
    • Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • 07/31/2017 - 1:30pm
    Al-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
  • 08/01/2017 - 1:30pm
    • Ladies of the GAR, first Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., in homes
  • 08/02/2017 - 7:00pm
    • Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • 08/04/2017 - 1:00pm
    • Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Click here to see more!

