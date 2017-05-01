“All magic leads to the Devil,” said Zachary King in an interview with the Outlook. “All that is required for evil and magic to work is intention, repetition and demonic presence.”

Fr. Bart Stevens of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel is promoting an upcoming visit by King who claims to be a reformed Satan worshipper who helped abort and cannibalize full-term babies. Fr. Stevens’s ideas of a world divided by good and evil pairs nicely with King’s claims of performing magic to favor benefits with demons.

Although Fr. Stevens said he is not promoting one political belief over others, he did agree with King’s claim that Michelle Obama is complicit in promoting products made from abortions.

In his latest Facebook post, King is certainly political.

From Zachary King’s Facebook

Feb. 24

To everyone that has asked me if I was going to make a video today regarding the witchcraft spell and Donald Trump, I regret to inform you that I cannot. Katie King has the laptops and both video cameras in Florida and the ministry is currently in Kansas. However, I would still like to make a post regarding this event. For those of you who wonder if Donald Trump is on the side of God...Think back to when Barack Obama was elected president. Witches and Satanists kept silent because he was their president. Are you aware that the Satanic Temple backed Hillary Clinton when she ran for president? Not just financially, but through ads, commercials, and rallies. And most recently the Satanists and the Witches showed up at the Women's Rally in Washington DC. Were you aware of that minor rally? It was the rally one week before the massive +600k members of the March for Life. You remember the one the Vice President spoke at? For those of you unfamiliar with the spell, It is designed to prevent or block Donald Trump from completing anything he tries to do for this country. In a poster for the spell event, Witches are being recruited to not just block Donald Trump, but all who support him. I have reviewed the spell and it is authentic. Donald Trump has no way to get into a state of grace as he is not Catholic. So its up to all of us to pray for him,fast for him, say rosaries for him, pray novenas for him, go to adoration for him, have masses said for him, and ultimately to convert him to Catholicism. Blessed Bartolo Longo, pray for us.