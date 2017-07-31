• Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
• Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting, third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Date:
Repeats every month on the third Saturday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, December 16, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, January 20, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, February 17, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, May 19, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, July 21, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, October 20, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 1:00pm
Upcoming Events
-
07/31/2017 - 1:00pm
-
07/31/2017 - 1:30pmAl-Anon, Mondays, 1:30 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St.
-
08/01/2017 - 1:30pm• Ladies of the GAR, first Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., in homes
-
08/02/2017 - 7:00pm• Al-Anon, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
-
08/04/2017 - 1:00pm• Bingo, Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Poll
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads
We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Montana Best Times
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide
- Yellowstone Newspapers