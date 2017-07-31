Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting

• Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting, third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.

Date: 
Repeats every month on the third Saturday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, December 16, 2017 - 1:00pm
Saturday, January 20, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, February 17, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, May 19, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, July 21, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, October 20, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 1:00pm
Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 1:00pm

