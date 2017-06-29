e

Baker Estate Sale
15 Baker Drive, Park City
June 30 – July 1, 8am – 4pm.
Boxed Barbies, pig figurines, Christmas village, photography equipment, bedroom-set, dressers, table & chairs, entertainment centers, desks, TV, sewing machine and supplies, office supplies, household items, scrap-booking, toys, records. Cash Only! NO EARLIES!
6-29-1tp

510 Roundhouse Fri./Sat. 9am – 4pm. 2007 Harley Davidson sportster 1200 cc, lots of misc.
6-29-1tp

1831 W. 9th St. Thurs. - Sat. 8am – 2pm. Lots of items. Including wedding decorations, bedding & household items.
6-29-1tp

2105 E. Maryland July 8 8am – 4pm. Cheap Garage Sale, household items & more.
6-29-1tp

Want to join the Park City wide Garage Sale Day? Call Carol for information at 633-2598 to be on the map and in the sale.
6-29-1ta

