Vendor & Craft Show
Best Western Hotel
205 SE 4th St, Laurel
Sat. Nov. 18, 9-5pm
Miche bags & access, Jewelry tarts & candles, Tula & Cuski blankets, Tula bows, Jamberry wraps, LipSense, Thirty-One gifts, Avon, DoTerra, Homemade crafts, Suncatchers
