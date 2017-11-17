Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Crafts
Vendor & Craft Show
Best Western Hotel
205 SE 4th St, Laurel
Sat. Nov. 18, 9-5pm
Miche bags & access, Jewelry tarts & candles, Tula & Cuski blankets, Tula bows, Jamberry wraps, LipSense, Thirty-One gifts, Avon, DoTerra, Homemade crafts, Suncatchers
Upcoming Events
Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 1:00pm
Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 10:00amSundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:00amMondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:00amThird Monday, 10 am., LDS Church
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:00amFirst & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 1:00pmMondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
