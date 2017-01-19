Craft Sales

Laurel Hometown Troops Fundraiser
January 21st 9 am to 4 pm.
Youth Annex 109 W. 1st St., Laurel
Spaces still available Contact Mary Lou @ 406-530-4332 for more information. Lunch will be served by Laurel Hometown Troops
