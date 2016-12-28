By KATHLEEN GILLULY

Outlook managing editor

At the city council’s workshop Tuesday evening, developers of a proposed mobile home park gave a lengthy pitch accompanied by a presentation they hoped would put to rest some of the concerns raised by nearby residents at the two previous public hearings The presentation is available online at www.quietmeadowsvillageestates.com

“It’s been a learning process for us,” said Rob Morehead, one of the developers addressing the round about way the proposal got to the council. The park was rejected last spring by the Yellowstone County Commissioners. As the property would be annexed and utilize city services, the proposal was kicked back to Laurel by the commissioners.

The 30-acre property located north of Eleanor Roosevelt and west of Yard Office is currently zoned residential and subdivided into lots that include a 19.1 acre tract and six 3.9 acre tracts. There is a buffer zone and a ditch between homes on the south side of E. Maryland and the location of the proposed development.

The group of developers including Morehead and Scott Aspenlieder have requested the property be annexed into the city limits and the zone changed in order to build a private manufactured housing park, which has a much higher density of residents than the surrounding properties. They have a contingency to purchase the property based on the council voting for the changes. Currently the Nutting Bros. 3rd filing, lots 19-25, is listed for sale at $550,000. A Haus of Realty is the listing agent.

At both the public hearing before Laurel’s planning board in December and at Tuesday’s council meeting, City Planner Noel Eaton said the city will need 221 new housing units by 2020, for a population increase of about 521 people. She noted that she hadn’t yet spoken to the school administration about the affect such an influx of students would have on the school district.

Morehead emphasized that the rules and covenants put in place will be enforced and that their group hopes to create a community folks will be lining up to live in. He addressed concerns over water, city services, landscaping, traffic and nearby property values.

Most of those issues will be addressed in the subdivision review, Heidi Jensen, chief administrative officer told the council.

In an email from Rob Neihart of Performance Engineering & Consulting, he stated, “The proposed lots will be approximately 5,000 square feet each depending. The lots will vary in size depending on the final layout of the development. The roads are proposed to be 24-feet wide with 2-foot wide shoulders.” Lots have to be at least 4,000 square feet to meet the residential manufactured homes zoning rules.

The public hearing will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

In other business, Jensen told the council ice jams and snow drifts have stopped work on the intake.

“The project is pretty much at a standstill the last two weeks,” she said.