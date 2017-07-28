Council Catholic Women (CCW)

• Council Catholic Women (CCW), second Monday, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

Date: 
Repeats every month on the second Monday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Monday, July 10, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, September 11, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 6:30pm
Monday, January 8, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, February 12, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, April 9, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, May 14, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, June 11, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, July 9, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, August 13, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, September 10, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, October 8, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, November 12, 2018 - 6:30pm
Monday, December 10, 2018 - 6:30pm

Poll

What is your favorite part of the fair?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.