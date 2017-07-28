Corinthian Lodge No. 72

Corinthian Lodge No. 72, AF&AM, first & third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except July-August)

Date: 
Repeats every month on January, February, March, April, May, June, September, October, November, December on the third Monday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, October 16, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, December 18, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, January 15, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, February 19, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, March 19, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, April 16, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, May 21, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, June 18, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, September 17, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, October 15, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, November 19, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, December 17, 2018 - 7:30pm

