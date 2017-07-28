Corinthian Lodge No. 72,

• Corinthian Lodge No. 72, AF&AM, first & third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, Laurel Masonic Temple, 9900 Airport Road (except July-August)

Date: 
Repeats every month on January, February, March, April, May, June, September, October, November, December on the first Monday until Mon Dec 31 2018 .
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, September 4, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, October 2, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, November 6, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, December 4, 2017 - 7:30pm
Monday, January 1, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, February 5, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, April 2, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, May 7, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, June 4, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, September 3, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, October 1, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, November 5, 2018 - 7:30pm
Monday, December 3, 2018 - 7:30pm

Poll

What is your favorite part of the fair?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.