Although the Laurel Fire Department Association, or Company as it is sometimes referred to, is separate from the Laurel Volunteer Fire and EMS Department, the personnel overlap. The association is the non-profit arm of the LVFD, which provides the best fireworks in Montana and offered to construct the Montana State Firefighters’ Memorial in Laurel. Unfortunately, the association is taking heat from other firefighter groups around the state for not having completed it.

Corey McIlvain, the acting chair of the committee overseeing the memorial, came into the job at a disadvantage.

“I wasn’t around when this was conceived,” he said. “It was a great idea inspired by the events of 9-11. They had a goal for fundraising and worked with a local architect firm for the plans.” Then, as fundraising slowed, the association worked with lobbyists and MSU Billings on a campaign to move the construction of the memorial along, he said.

“Sometime after that the chairperson and leader of the project was deployed,” McIlvain explained. “It kind of came apart and I know it’s created a lot of bad feelings. But, we realized it and regrouped.”

The committee decided the project was too big to handle in one fell swoop, plus the costs had grown while the donations hadn’t.

“We decided to complete the project in phases,” he said. “We did get some work done and we can’t thank Schessler’s enough for donating the cement. We also got a great discount from Custom Concrete.”

The concrete has been poured, flag poles and lights are in place. The association was already planning on advancing the project further this spring.

“We have a statue we need to move onto the grounds and some wiring to do,” he said, “and, of course the wall has to be built so that people will have a place to remember their loved ones.”

At this point, finishing construction of the memorial may not be up to the association. A bill has been introduced to the legislature to move the memorial to the Capitol grounds in Helena. At a Senate hearing on the bill on Tuesday, Laurel representatives were given until Wednesday to produce documentation of the plans, the budget and bank account.

“We are submitting all the documents we have,” McIlvain said, “but we weren’t given much time.”

McIlvain said the association had been contacted by the Montana Firefighters Alliance in January by certified letter.

“We were told they would vote and depending on the outcome, maybe take legislative action,” he said. “We responded to their concerns and were a little surprised by this.”

Regardless of the outcome of the Wednesday Senate hearing (not available at press time) the association has come up with a plan.

“Representative Ricci told us the best thing we can do is get everything in order before the House hearing and go to Helena in force to testify to keep the memorial in Laurel,” McIlvain said.

The House hearing has not yet been scheduled.