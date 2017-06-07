Clark's Fork flooding at Byam Rd.

Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Water over road south of Laurel

Outlook photo by Chris McConnell The Yellowstone river raging at more than 47,000 cubic feet per second below the Laurel bridge on Wednesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting the river will approach flood stage by Saturday. Flood stage on the Yellowstone is defined at 13.5 feet and, as of Wednesday afternoon, it was at 11.8 feet and rising.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department personnel are engaged in traffic control on Thiel Rd., south of Laurel, because of flooding. There is also flooding reported on Byam Rd., also south of Laurel. The flooding on Bynum Rd. is from the Clark's Fork River cresting. The Clark's Fork could also be to blame for the high water on Thiel Rd.

