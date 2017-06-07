Clark's Fork flooding at Byam Rd.
Water over road south of Laurel
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department personnel are engaged in traffic control on Thiel Rd., south of Laurel, because of flooding. There is also flooding reported on Byam Rd., also south of Laurel. The flooding on Bynum Rd. is from the Clark's Fork River cresting. The Clark's Fork could also be to blame for the high water on Thiel Rd.
