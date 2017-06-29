c

Published by admin on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 9:51am

Joliet Public School has OUTDATED curriculum materials for sale... any reasonable offers accepted! Textbooks, tapes, encyclopedias, etc... call 962-3541 ext. 208 to schedule an appointment to come and look for yourself! Available now thru July 17th, 2017.
6-29-1ta

Craftsman 10” table saw $75, Electric smoker $25, 2 – fertilizer spreaders $5 each. Call 628-9002.
6-29-1tp

Ad Category:

Time remaining: 99%
06/07/2017 (6 days)

Poll

Will congress ever agree on a Health Care Plan?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.