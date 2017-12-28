Budget/Finance Committee

5:30 p.m., Council Chambers
 

Date: 
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 5:30pm

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, December 29, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 11:00am
    Yellowstone County Republicans meeting
    First Mondays, 11 am., Owl Cafe, coffee and discussion, question and answer session, for more information call Agnes J. Otjen 628-4347
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 11:00am
    Laurel Urban Renewal Agency (LURA) meeting
    First & third Mondays, 11 a.m., Laurel Public Library
  • Monday, January 1, 2018 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
