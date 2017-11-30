Budget/Finance Committee

5:30 p.m., Council Chambers

Date: 
Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 5:30pm

  • Friday, December 1, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, December 1, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Laurel Jaycees meeting
    First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or laureljaycees.org
  • Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 10:00am to 4:00pm
    Christmas Bazaar
    Tomahawk Restaurant in Fromberg, local crafters, complimentary desserts, and coffee, visit Santa from 10 am.-4 p.m., Fromberg, MT, 668-9106
  • Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 3:00pm
    Laurel Federated Women’s Club
    1st Saturday (except June, July, Aug. & Sept.), 3 p.m., at the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, 108 E. Main Street
  • Sunday, December 3, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Sunday, December 3, 2017 - 10:15am
    Christmas to Remember Bazaar
    10 a.m.-4 p.m., Laurel Middle School, 725 Washington Ave., children activities from 1-2:30 p.m.
