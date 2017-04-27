Think demons, witches and their Satanic-like kin are only found in fiction? Representatives of the Catholic Church believe they are there … too. But, they also purport that the Harry Potter books were actually written by real demons and that author J.K. Rowling made a deal with the devil.

While it may not seem that Laurel is rife with demons, Fr. Bart Stevens of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church intends to provide weapons to parishioners so they can fight the ones lurking in the shadows. And they are here, according to the local priest.

“The reality is that we need to be armed for spiritual warfare,” said Fr. Bart Stevens of St. Anthony’s. “Black magic and incantations are real.”

In an effort to educate adults and youth on ways to avoid the temptations of sin—which invite demonic possession, he said— Fr. Stevens has invited Catholic convert and reformed Satan worshipper Zachary King to lead the fight and arm parishioners.

King is offering workshops in Laurel May 3, 4, and 5, at the church. The May 3rd presentation is geared for teens. The May 4th and 5th events are billed for adults only. Each of the sessions is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. According to a flyer provided by the church, the presentations are “NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART!”

King told the Outlook he is a reformed Satan worshipper who helped abort and cannibalize full-term babies during his time as a High Wizard.

“All magic leads to the Devil,” King said. “All that is required for evil and magic to work is intention, repetition and demonic presence.”

Fr. Stevens said the aim of the three-day visit by King is to help keep demons from infiltrating the lives of otherwise good people and it is not intended to be a political statement, although both he and King said political figures are involved in the promotion of evil through their support of abortion and he is “pretty sure Pepsi did use aborted something in their products.”

Both King and Fr. Stevens cite the Exorcist of Tulsa Oklahoma Fr. Chad Ripperger as proof that the Harry Potter series of books popular with adolescents is a danger.

“He says absolutely that Harry Potter is coming up in exorcisms,” Fr. Stevens said. “There was a woman in Germany who burned her house down using a spell from Harry Potter. Those are real spells.”

The priest also claimed that just as angels can lift spirits by appearing, demons can use people’s vocal cords to speak for them.

“There really are haunted houses,” he said. “Demons can take over people or places. Exorcists use prayers centuries old on the authority of the Church. There is a shortage of exorcists now, especially in Rome because there are so many possible doors that demons can enter.” Among those “doors,” are Ouija Boards and pornography, Fr. Stevens said.

“Demons cast spells on pornography to make it even more addictive,” he asserted.

Fr. Stevens said that Bishop Michael Warfel who leads the Great Falls Billings Diocese had approved the visit by King. In response to the request for a comment, the Bishop’s Executive Assistant Laurie Horton said King was not invited by the diocese and to direct all questions to the Laurel parish.

For more information on King’s visit contact St. Anthony’s at 628-7182.