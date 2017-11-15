Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Are you planning on shopping in Laurel during the holidays?
Friday, November 17, 2017 - 1:00pm
Friday, November 17, 2017 - 7:00pmFirst & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 1:00pmThird Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 10:00amSundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:00amMondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:00amThird Monday, 10 am., LDS Church
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
