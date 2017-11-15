Are you planning on shopping in Laurel during the holidays?

Primary tabs

Published by admin on Wed, 11/15/2017 - 1:04pm

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, November 17, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, November 17, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Laurel Jaycees Meeting
    First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or www.facebook.com/thelaureljaycees/
  • Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 meeting
    Third Saturdays, 1 p.m., The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
  • Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home Group AA meeting
    Sundays, 10 a.m. (closed), 8 p.m. (open), 201 1/2 E. Main St., nonsmoking
  • Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:00am
    Laurel Home School Support Group
    Third Monday, 10 am., LDS Church
Click here to see more!

Poll

Are you planning on shopping in Laurel during the holidays?

The Laurel Outlook

 

Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads

We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.