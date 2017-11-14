Are you going to participate in the Laurel Chamber of Commerce's 2017 Shop Local contest? www.laurelmontana.org

Upcoming Events

  • Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Exchange Club
    Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org
  • Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Joliet Clinic, evening immunization clinic
    Evening immunization clinic, third Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Al-Anon
    Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Odd Fellows #41 meeting
    First & third Thursdays, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
