Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org
Are you going to participate in the Laurel Chamber of Commerce's 2017 Shop Local contest? www.laurelmontana.org
Primary tabs
Upcoming Events
-
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 12:00pm
-
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 6:00pmEvening immunization clinic, third Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
-
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 7:00pmWednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
-
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 10:00amMondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
-
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 6:00pmThursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
-
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 6:00pmFirst & third Thursdays, 6 p.m., at The Crossings, 600 Roundhouse Dr.
Poll
The Laurel Outlook
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 278
Laurel, MT 59044
Street address: 415 East Main St.
Laurel, MT 59044
Phone: 406-628-4412
Fax: 406-628-8260
TOP HEADLINES
Click Here to Check Out Our Latest Ads
We use google cookies to determine our demographic of visitors to our site. You can opt out here.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Montana Best Times
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide
- Yellowstone Newspapers