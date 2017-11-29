About how far are you done with your christmas shopping?

Upcoming Events

  • Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 12:00pm
    Laurel Exchange Club
    Every Wednesday either at noon or at 5:30 p.m., check www.laurelexchangeclub.org for more info. Find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/laurelexchangeclub . Email them to find out meeting time and to join: clubinfo@laurelexchangeclub.org
  • Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Al-Anon
    Wednesdays, 7 p.m., 201 1/2 E. Main St., Laurel
  • Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 10:00am
    Pinochle
    Mondays, 10 a.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 6:00pm
    Weight Watchers meeting
    Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m., Old Middle School, Room 102
  • Friday, December 1, 2017 - 1:00pm
    Bingo
    Mondays & Fridays, 1 p.m., Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. 4th St.
  • Friday, December 1, 2017 - 7:00pm
    Laurel Jaycees meeting
    First & third Fridays, 7 p.m. at Riverside Hall, at Riverside Park south of Laurel. President: Daisy Henckel 406-591-6969, or laureljaycees.org
Poll

